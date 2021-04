Re “Authorities seize drugs, cash and valuables at U.S. Private Vaults,” April 8 issue

This was an unconstitutional seizure of innocent customer’s rights. The right to store valuables is a guaranteed right.

I believe the FBI has some explaining and righting to do. To get seized valuables back, the owners are being put through hoops like trained seals. Nice country, U.S.A., huh?

Mark Paul