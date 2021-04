Project Angel Food is holding a virtual town hall titled “COVID: One Year Later” on Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m., via Zoom.

The event will include West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath, Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub and executive chef John Gordon. They will discuss how the human spirit shined during one of the country’s darkest hours and how the organization continued its mission of helping people in need. Project Angel Food provided meals to thousands of people suffering from debilitating illnesses despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in large part due to supporters.

To RSVP, visit angelfood.org/rsvp.