Preservation book Author Ken Bernstein will discuss “Preserving Los Angeles: How Historic Places Can Transform America’s Cities” during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m., hosted by Chevalier’s Books. The book by Bernstein, who oversees Los Angeles’s Office of Historic Resources, explores how historic preservation has revived neighborhoods, created a downtown renaissance and guided the future of the city. With more than 300 full-color images, “Preserving Los Angeles” chronicles urban transformation and serves as a guide for citizens and urban practitioners wishing to preserve the unique culture of their cities. chevaliersbooks.com/ken-bernstein.