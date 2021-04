The Robey Theatre Company presents a virtual birthday celebration for Paul Robeson on Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m. Robeson (1898-1976), an actor, singer, athlete, civil rights activist and humanitarian, is the inspiration for the Robey Theatre Company. The program will feature remarks by the theater company’s producing artistic director Ben Guillory and a short piece by Randy Ross titled “Essie’s Paul,” about Robeson and his wife, Eslanda “Essie” Cardozo Goode Robeson. Actress, songwriter and vocalist Cydney Wayne Davis will perform her original composition “Don’t Give Up the Fight,” followed by a reading of Melvin Ishmael Johnson’s play “Revolutionary Genocide,” about William Lorenzo Patterson (portrayed by actor Danny Glover) and Robeson (Guillory). Admission is free but reservations are required. therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events.