The 18th Street Arts Center is holding a concert of new compositions by pianist Paul Cornish livestreamed from the World Stage in Leimert Park on Sunday, April 25, at 7 p.m. Cornish is 18th Street Arts Center’s 2021 Make Jazz Fellow. HIs music weaves together personal experiences, collective trials and interpersonal connections while also reflecting on the question, “How do you create community during a pandemic?” The concert can be viewed on Facebook Live. facebook.com/18thstreetarts.