Join comedians Bill Devlin, Jamie Kennedy, Fritz Coleman and Kevin Nealon for an outdoor comedy performance on Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m., in the Hollywood Irish Import Shop parking lot. The show is part of Devlin’s Comedy and Cocktail series, which is being held outdoors during the pandemic. Chairs will be physically-distanced and masks are required. Tickets are $15. 742 Vine St. (323)498-4445. billdevlin.com.