Grammy-winning conductor Michael Christie will lead the New West Symphony in a “Tour of Iran,” part of the orchestra’s Global Sounds, Local Cultures series running from Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11. The series will focus on centuries-old Iranian poetic, musical and cultural influences on the West. It begins with a pre-concert talk with UCLA senior lecturer David Ravetch on April 8, at 6 p.m., followed by a “Cultural Insights” program on April 9, at 7 p.m., and a “Meet the Artists” event on April 10, at 7 p.m. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and Iranian instrumentalists Pejman Hadadi and Masoud Rezaei will join the symphony for the main concert on April 11, at 3 p.m. It will also feature works by Handel, Rameau, Gounod and Mozart. Tickets are $25. newwestsymphony.org/2020-21-virtual-season/tour-of-iran.