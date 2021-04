The lads at Market Tavern not only introduced a new weekend brunch menu this month, they have now rolled out a new lunch menu. Interesting bowls of spicy tuna, rice, avocado and seaweed or teriyaki salmon quinoa, pickles and sesame are just two of the offerings under “Bowls & Bowls & Bowls.” The “Sticky Fingers” category offers sandwiches, a burger and tacos. Salads and dishes from the wood oven – like pizzas and queso fundido – as well as coffee, teas and pastries offer items sure to please all palates. To whet anyone’s whistle, Market Tavern offers a full bar, wine and 24 beers on tap, sure to keep locals and British ex-pats returning to the “English pub with flair.” 6333 W. Third St. at the Original Farmers Market.