Photographers Danielle Villasana, Miora Rajaonary and Saiyna Bashir join photo editor Jennifer Samuel in conversation on their latest project for National Geographic on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The event is part of the Nat Geo Live series presented by the Broad Stage. The photographers have challenged stereotypes and amplified women’s stories worldwide. They came together to document the impact of migration on women around the globe in a National Geographic magazine feature and online stories. A Q&A session follows the presentation. Tickets start at $20. thebroadstage.org.