Hollywood loves a great comeback story, and the Musso & Frank Grill is planning to reopen on Thursday, May 6, after a year-long closure due to pandemic-related public health orders. The landmark Hollywood Boulevard restaurant will reopen just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

For the first time in decades, the Musso & Frank Grill will be open to customers on Monday, May 10, at 5 p.m., the only Monday the restaurant will be open.

The Musso & Frank Grill, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in September 2019, has been anxiously awaiting the day when it could once again offer customers fine food, cocktails and the personalized attention of its world-famous servers.

Mark Echeverria, COO, CFO and a fourth-generation member of the family of owners, said all current COVID-19 safety precautions will be stringently upheld without compromising any aspect of the venue’s dining experience.

“With our reopening, we’re being very careful to ensure that our 100- plus years of tradition won’t change at all,” Echeverria said. “For instance, our menu will remain as intact as possible – we want to keep all of our original offerings. Another tradition that will return is our focus on handcrafted cocktails, including our signature martinis – stirred, not shaken. James Bond got it wrong. While the bar will remain closed for walk-up service, our guests can still order their favorite beverages and cocktails to be enjoyed at their tables. Most importantly, our style of service, friendly team and finest cuisine are not changing one bit.”

The tradition of fine dining and personal attention will also continue, with the impeccably dressed, red-jacketed servers, bartenders and wait staff ready to serve. Diners can expect to be taken care of in the same “our guests are family” manner that has always been a hallmark of the Musso & Frank Grill experience, Echeverria added.

Measures to protect guests’ safety begin before they enter the building. An assisted parking system will be used instead of a traditional valet service. The restaurant’s valets will guide customers to parking spaces but will not drive a customer’s car unless asked to do so. At the door, a manager or host will greet guests. Physical distancing must be maintained, and masks are required to be worn at all times except when seated at dining tables. Diners will also be asked to use hand sanitizer upon arrival.

The restaurant will operate at 50% of the building’s normal occupancy, per county guidelines. Groups will be limited to six people. Only single-use menus that are printed daily will be used.

The restaurant’s air conditioning filters have also been retrofitted to provide hospital-grade filtration. Bathrooms will be deep cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes. The restaurant’s employees will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms and undergo body temperature checks prior to arriving.

“We are very excited to once again invite everyone back to the familiar atmosphere of Musso & Frank. Without sacrificing the essence of Musso’s, General Manager Andrea Scuto has created an incredibly safe environment for everyone to enjoy,” Echeverria added. “We will forever continue to take our guests back in time to the early days of Hollywood. We have always taken pride in maintaining the integrity of the past while embracing what comes next, and as our community emerges from the pandemic, Musso’s is here to bring a slice of Hollywood history into the future. On May 6, we welcome you back to old Hollywood.”

The Musso & Frank Grill is located at 6667 Hollywood Blvd. Visit mussoandfrank.com.