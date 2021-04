A 34-year-old man was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers on April 24 after he rammed a patrol car with his vehicle and confronted officers near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. Officers were responding to an unrelated call with lights and siren activated and were slowly approaching Fairfax Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle swerved in front of their patrol car and stopped, LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli said. The suspect placed his vehicle in reverse and rammed the front of the patrol car, she added.

The driver, who was wearing body armor, exited his vehicle and advanced toward the officers with his right hand behind his back, Lomeli said. The suspect disregarded commands by the officers and he allegedly began counting down from three and moving his hand from around his back when the officer-involved shooting occurred, she added.

The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Coroner identified him as Richard Solitro. No weapon was found in Solitro’s possession, police said.

Lomeli declined to provide any further information because of an ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The incident was captured on body cameras and is under review by the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division.

Video footage broadcast by television news outlets showed the suspect’s vehicle was covered in stickers with writing and messages, including “New World Order” and “King Satan 666.” Additional media reports stated that Solitro was from Rhode Island and he had previous altercations with law enforcement, including being shot and wounded by police in 2018 after allegedly brandishing a replica firearm. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (213)486-5230.