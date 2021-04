Los Angeles Ballet celebrates years of performances at its “Season 15 Gala,” being held virtually on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m. Proceeds support Los Angeles Ballet’s performances and arts education outreach opportunities. The gala will feature excerpts from Los Angeles Ballet performances with special guest presenters Paula Abdul, Robert Davi, Siedah Garrett, Harry Lennix, Nigel Lythgoe, Neal McDonough, Kenny Ortega, Joe Pantoliano, Jane Seymour and Adam Shankman. Guests will enjoy a dinner provided by Crustacean of Beverly Hills. The event will help Los Angeles Ballet recover from the cancelation of 2020 productions. Tickets are $600. losangelesballet.org/event-gala-2021.