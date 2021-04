Weekend brunch is back at Lawry’s the Prime Rib in Beverly Hills. Now served Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch menu features sweet to savory entrées that include Lawry’s famous spinning bowl salad. Sweet items include brioche French toast with caramelized apples and vanilla served with maple syrup and sweet vanilla cream. Savory items include prime rib hash with sunny side up eggs and potatoes with red peppers and scallions. Order the Yorkshire eggs Benedict featuring shaved prime rib, horseradish hollandaise and poached eggs served inside Yorkshire pudding. Avocado toast comes with a poached egg and rigatoni pasta with roasted butternut squash, swiss chard, hazelnuts is finished with sage brown butter. In addition to brunch entrees, Lawry’s classic prime rib dinners will also be available. Enjoy these items with a breakfast martini made with Hangar One vodka, lemon juice, orange marmalade and Grand Marnier. To make a reservation and to view the menu, visit lawrysonline.com. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310) 652-2827.