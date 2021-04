U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) reintroduced a bill on April 22 that would open firearm manufacturers to lawsuits that could hold them accountable for negligence.

The bill – the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act – would repeal 2005 legislation that shields the gun industry from liability. Known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, the 2005 legislation was passed with the intention that it would shield gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits, but in reality, it has restricted victims’ ability to obtain justice in court, Schiff said.

“During the course of the pandemic, we had somewhat of a reprieve from the daily, weekly tragedy of mass gun violence, but now it is being revisited with a vengeance,” Schiff said. “Cities once again are becoming synonymous, not for their contributions to our national culture, not their particularly unique identities, but rather with gun tragedies. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Schiff called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act an impediment to addressing gun violence and added that it “essentially immunized the gun industry.” It shields manufacturers and sellers from legal recourse when firearms are sold to people not allowed to possess them and the guns are used to harm others, as well as the makers of parts that can be bought online and assembled into untraceable “ghost” guns.

The congressman said the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act supports President Joe Biden’s position regarding the repeal of PLCAA, as outlined by the president in an announcement April 7 about his initial actions to curb gun violence. Schiff said the goal is to ensure fairness and accountability when negligence occurs.

“We want to make sure victims of gun violence have their day in court, but more importantly, we want to make sure to curb the incidents of gun violence,” Schiff added. “The legislation that Sen. Blumenthal and I and others have introduced, as the president recently said, is among the very-top priorities in terms of dealing with the scourge of violence.”

Schiff and the other lawmakers also said the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act would promote public safety by rooting out companies and sellers that skirt the law. The possibility of being sued for negligence will prompt gun manufacturers to follow the law, Blumenthal added.

“There is nothing like legal liability to change behavior,” Blumenthal said. “And the sense that a manufacturer or seller will be held responsible for knowingly distributing products when they are dangerous to people who are dangers to themselves or others, or potentially a defective product, is going to change the way they conduct their business.”

Blumenthal acknowledged that legislation similar to the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act has been introduced before and failed. He believes this year will be different.

“We have a president who gets it. We have a majority in the House and we have control over the Senate and we can do this,” Blumenthal said. “We can do it this year and people’s lives will be different because, as the president also said, gun manufacturers, sellers and dealers will realize that they will be held liable if they are irresponsible.”

The Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act is supported by 33 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 21 U.S. senators. Gun safety organizations, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Giffords, Everytown for Gun Safety, Guns Down America, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, Sandy Hook Promise and Newtown Action Alliance, also support the measure.

“The Protection of the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act remains a notorious stain on our nation’s history and a damaging law on its books,” Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence President Kris Brown said. “This law has been interpreted to provide the gun industry an unprecedented and undeserved shield from rightful accountability. The Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act is a needed step to ensuring that the victims of gun violence can hold the companies and actors who facilitate this public health crisis accountable.”

The National Rifle Association staunchly opposes measures to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, and the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action called it a threat to Second Amendment rights.

“Contrary to the way the PLCAA is portrayed by the anti-gun media and other opponents, it does not provide ‘absolute immunity’ to unscrupulous gun companies,” read an NRA-ILA statement posted on its website. “Most common and legitimate forms of recovery are still available to plaintiffs under the PLCAA, including those based on the manufacturers’ or sellers’ own violations of gun control laws or laws governing the sale or marketing of the products, negligent entrustment by sellers, breach of contract or warranty, design or manufacturing defects (when the harm was not caused by a volitional criminal act) and enforcement of federal gun control laws. In other words, while the PLCAA has been successfully used to block litigation arising from the behavior of third parties, it allows various sorts of suits alleging harm from the manufacturers’ and sellers’ own bad actions.”

Schiff said he is focused on building support for the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act.

“We need to demand more of government and the private sector, including the manufacturers and dealers of firearms. If any other industry’s product enabled such violence and tragedy, they’d rightfully face accountability, and the gun industry should be no different,” Schiff said “We cannot prevent every mass shooting with one single measure, but ensuring that the gun industry can be held accountable when it negligently sells weapons to criminals or any who are barred from purchase, and that gun violence victims get their day in court, is a critical piece of a comprehensive approach. With President Biden’s support, I’m hopeful we can finally get it over the finish line.”