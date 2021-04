The Los Angeles Unified School District is hiring school nurses and a special hiring event will be held on Tuesday, April 27, from 9 to 5 p.m. School nurses promote student wellness and achievement by reducing health-related barriers. LAUSD is seeking knowledgeable, caring nurses who are passionate about serving children. Requirements include a bachelor’s degree in any subject and an RN license. RSVP by visiting hiringlausdnurses.eventbrite.com and apply at teachinla.com.