The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in collaboration with Snap Inc., has introduced the first collection of “LACMA × Snapchat: Monumental Perspectives” projects. The multiyear initiative brings together local artists and technologists to create virtual monuments that explore the histories of Los Angeles communities. The augmented reality monuments were created using Snapchat’s technology and are available online.

The five virtual monuments include Mercedes Dorame’s immersive portal between past, present and future worlds for Indigenous presence in contemporary Tovaangar (Los Angeles), I.R. Bach’s animations designed to inspire self-reflection, Glenn Kaino’s path of connectedness along the 1932 L.A. Olympics marathon route, Ruben Ochoa’s homage to the shared history of street vendors in L.A. and Ada Pinkston’s memorial series paying tribute to Biddy Mason. They were designed to be experienced at locations across Los Angeles through the Snapchat Camera, including at LACMA, MacArthur Park, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

People in those areas can discover the virtual monuments easily by looking for their markers on the map in Snapchat, which will pinpoint their locations and more details about each work. The monuments can also be viewed anywhere by visiting lacma.org/monumental.

“LACMA and our partners at Snapchat are fundamentally interested in storytelling, but in new and innovative ways, and that’s what many artists are interested in as well,” LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan said. “The resulting monuments visualized by Mercedes Dorame, I.R. Bach, Glenn Kaino, Ruben Ochoa and Ada Pinkston are not only relevant to issues of today – Los Angeles, civic space, community – but also to the medium of art, opening doors to new ways of thinking about art in both physical and virtual spaces.”

“Through this collaboration with LACMA, Snap Inc.’s augmented reality technology has become an immersive medium for advocacy and representation. We’re thrilled to empower these artists and lens creators, and support their desire to share untold stories through a new perspective,” said Bobby Murphy, co-founder and CTO at Snap Inc.

The launch coincides with the International Day for Monuments and Sites and includes related programming starting on Sunday, April 18. Additional programs related to each project, including podcasts, a docuseries and art kits, will be presented throughout the year. For information, visit lacma.org.