UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company’s “Keep Moving” available for viewing from Tuesday, April 6, through Sunday, April 11. “Keep Moving,” created by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri, in collaboration with 16 dancers from Hunter College, offers insight into the dancers’ stories and how they are preserving their identity while theaters are closed during the pandemic. The program will be shown in 10 chapters through the week. The performance is free but requires reservations 24 hours in advance. cap.ucla.edu.