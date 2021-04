The tour company Esotouric is offering a virtual webinar and tour on Saturday, April 3, at noon. The program will explore the life, work and landmarks associated with Downtown L.A. novelist John Fante (“Ask the Dust”). Special guests include the author’s children Jim Fante and Vickie Fante Cohen, artist Barbara McCarren (creator of the Fante-inspired public art installation “HeyDay” at Pershing Square), Fante scholar Matteo Cacco, and Gordon Pattison, who grew up in one of Bunker Hill’s former mansions. The cost is $10. esotouric.com/webinars.