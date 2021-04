Jewish Free Loan Association welcomes sales and digital marketing expert Hema Dey for “How Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business Beat the Competition,” an online discussion on Thursday, April 29, from noon to 1 p.m. Dey is the founder of Iffel International, a global marketing firm helping businesses expand growth. Admission free. eventbrite.com/e/how-digital-marketing-can-help-your-business-beat-the-competition-tickets-147656050221.