Legendary Mexican jazz artist Tino Contreras will perform a unique live-streamed show on Sunday, April 11, at 8 p.m. Contreras will perform in artist Frida Kahlo’s home, the Casa Azul in Mexico City, which also houses the flagship museum dedicated to the iconic artist’s life and work. The concert will be livestreamed around the world. Tickets are $17; and viewing will be available on demand for 48 hours after the performance. dice.fm/artist/tino-contreras-53ldl?_branch_match_id=905222599014351731.