“Clue” meets Chinatown in “Underneath the Freeways of Los Angeles,” a live-streamed interactive murder mystery experience inspired by historical events running from Friday, April 2, through Monday, April 26. Produced by the Echo Theatre Company, the story is set in 1960. Two bodies have been discovered in a lake at Hollenbeck Park below a newly-built section of the Golden State Freeway that runs directly overhead. The audience will question witnesses and persons of interest, and try to determine the guilty party. Each virtual performance is live and different. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Monday; 4 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $15. echotheatercompany.com/underneath.