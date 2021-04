Re “Mid City West council finalized after tiebreakers end election,” April 8 issue

Congratulations to all those elected to the Mid City West Community Council. Our hope in the community is that with new leadership, the Mid City West board will no longer make bicycle lanes and community gardens the priority, and start to address the serious crime problems in our community, including the senseless stabbing and murder of a 31-year-old resident in his backyard by a transient.

Maybe the Mid City West Safety Committee will hold regular meetings, the last one being December 2020, and maybe they will discuss more serious matters than reusable shopping bags.

Robert Cherno

Los Angeles