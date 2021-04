Join the Holocaust Museum LA and leaders from the AAPI, Black, Jewish and Latinx communities for a discussion on hate crimes on Wednesday, April 7, at 11 a.m., via Zoom. The discussion will focus on the impact hate crimes are having on different demographics and ways to work together to stand up against hate. Holocaust Museum LA board member Dan Schnur will moderate the discussion with representatives of the Jewish Center for Justice, Los Angeles Urban League, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality and Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment. Suggested donation $10. holocaustmuseumla.org.