Poetry lovers won’t want to miss Get Lit’s 10th annual Classic Slam running from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. For this year’s Classic Slam, each team will be assigned a virtual theater where they will compete. Every theater will have a host, judges, competing poets and an unlimited virtual audience. Audience members can score each poem alongside a panel of celebrity judges. At the Classic Slam Finals, the poem with the highest scores will be named People’s Choice Award Winner and $500 cash. The quarter- and semi-finals will be held on April 29 and 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. The finals will be held on May from 7 to 10 p.m. The Classic Slam will be streamed on Youtube Live and getlit.org.