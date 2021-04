The Fowler Museum at UCLA is hosting “Lunch & Learn: Love Divinities in Vodou Art” on Monday, April 19, from noon to 12:30 p.m. Join Katherine Smith, curatorial and research associate of Haitian art, as she explores an altar assemblage by sculptor Samuel François. Based in Port-au-Prince, François apprenticed under the renowned artist Pierrot Barra, famous for his vodou-inspired sculptures. François’ work is characterized by a bright, pop aesthetic. Learn about the religious and historical aspects of his art. RSVP required. eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-love-divinities-in-vodou-art-tickets-148802838295.