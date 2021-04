Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is offering many ways to impress on Mother’s Day, including decadent dining in-person and to-go, and a specialty spa retreat offered throughout May.

On Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., treat mom to an upscale brunch experience at Jean- Georges Beverly Hills with a multi-course, family-style menu highlighted by luxury dishes. A welcome mimosa will greet guests upon arrival, and each mother will receive a gift. Brunch is $180 per person, $90 per child.

The Rooftop by JG will offer a three-course family-style brunch on Sunday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with signature favorites from award-winning chef Jean Georges Vongerichten and a special take-home offering for every mother. Stop by the Mommy and Me Selfie Station to capture a special moment. Brunch is $160 per adult, $80 per child.

Reservations for The Rooftop by JG and Jean-Georges Beverly Hills are available via OpenTable or by calling (310)860-6566.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is also offering the Take and Make Together Kit to go for those who prefer to celebrate at home. The kit serves four people and includes Vongerichten’s pancake mix and recipe, organic maple syrup, organic seasonal berries, housemade granola, organic yogurt, a selection of pastries, ready-tobake Nueske’s bacon, handpressed orange juice, a bottle of Billecart-Salmon champagne, half-pound of freshly ground La Colmbe coffee, six chocolate covered strawberries and a dozen red roses. Orders must be placed before noon on May 5 by visiting tock.com/jeangeorgesbeverlyhills. All orders will be available for pick-up at Waldorf Cafe, located near the hotel entrance, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 8.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is also offering a Mother’s Day Retreat in May. Escape to a perfectly prepared deluxe corner junior suite and enjoy a private spa tub experience at the rooftop pool with a bottle of wine and cheese plate. The offer also includes pajamas, breakfast and a two-hour ultimate indulgent package at La Prairie Spa with a body exfoliation and wrap, and a caviar massage. The package is available through May 31 and starts at $1,950.

For information, visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills. com.