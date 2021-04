Baseball fans now can have their Dunkin’ at Dodger Stadium. Dunkin’ coffee and donuts joined a multi-year partnership with the 2020 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. There will be 13 Dunkin’ locations inside Dodger Stadium for the 2021 season. Once the stadium returns to full capacity, fans will be able to grab hot and iced coffee, espresso and hot chocolate. To celebrate this new partnership, Dunkin’ is launching the Dodgers signature latte on April 9 to coincide with the team’s home opener. The new blueberry crisp latte drink is available at greater Los Angeles Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time. This Dunkin’ smooth espresso is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. Order online for pick up at dunkindonuts.com.