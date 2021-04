Two new seasonal plates are available through July 5. The fresh and wholesome fast-casual restaurant is preparing Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including a wildcaught Alaskan salmon plate and classic U.K. fish and chips. The salmon filet is marinated in a chermoula sauce with lemon and spices, and it is served on a bed of basmati rice and roasted vegetables. It comes with warm pita triangles and a grilled lemon on the side for $15.49. The fish and chips plate is a Mediterranean-inspired take on the classic U.K. favorite. The fried white fish is served with fries, a house salad, lemon-tahini dressing and fresh lemon on the side for s $10.99. Guests can join the Daphne’s Pita Points Club for exclusive promotions and loyalty rewards. Members unlock a $5 credit for every 100 points earned, and get triple points on orders every Monday. Daphne’s partners with Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash to deliver its fresh Mediterranean eats from all locations. Visit daphnes.biz. 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 130, (323)969-8225.