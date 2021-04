UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents DakhaBrakha performing on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m., via CAP UCLA Online. The quartet DakhaBrakha performs a mix of Ukrainian folk melodies, punk and pop, hip-hop, urban avant-garde theater and traditional instrumentation from around the world. The name DakhaBrakha means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language and it reflects the group’s resilience and philosophy. The performance was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, exclusively for CAP UCLA Online. Admission is free but reservations are required. cap.ucla.edu.