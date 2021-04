The Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “The Strangest Cooking Methods in the World” with historian and author Richard Foss on Saturday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Foss will explore how people have cooked with unusual heat sources throughout history. People have cooked using heat from volcanoes, hot springs, automobile engines, household appliances, weapons and other methods. The light-hearted program focuses on culinary innovation from prehistory to present day. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-history-program-the-strangest-cooking-methods-in-the-world-tickets-145988464427.