Colburn School is holding the world premiere of the film “The Way Forward” on Thursday, April 29, at noon. Filmed remotely in Australia, Canada, Finland, England and Spain, and on the Colburn campus in Los Angeles, “The Way Forward” reimagines the concert-going experience for the digital age. It features Fabio Bidini, Kris Bowers, Danielle de Niese, Clive Greensmith, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the Calidore String Quartet and Viano String Quartet. Tickets are free, but registration is required. colburnschool.edu/thewayforward.