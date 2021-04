Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that plans called for city sites to administer nearly 150,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, an increase in capacity following federal guidance that allowed the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another fixed location for vaccinations was also announced in Century City.

“To end this pandemic, we need to use every dose we have, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a critical piece of that strategy,” Garcetti said. “The top health experts in the world have made it clear: all three vaccines are effective and safe, and each of them will protect us, our families, our communities, and help us save lives.”

The city was expected to receive nearly 42,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and over 63,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, in addition to 29,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine already in inventory. Altogether, including a small supply of doses from the previous week, city vaccination sites are expected to administer roughly 150,000 doses to Angelenos — including over 100,000 first dose appointments and more than 47,000 second doses.

The city has also further expanded access to vaccines at the new fixed vaccination site at 2000 Avenue of the Stars in Century City, where Angelenos can receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The site in Century City is operating Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. City vaccination sites at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park, Cal State L.A. and Los Angeles Southwest College are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dodger Stadium site will be open Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dodger Stadium site closes on days when the team hosts games.

For vaccination appointments, visit coronavirus.lacity.org/vaxappointment.