A federal grand jury has indicted two men on conspiracy and hate crime charges for allegedly attacking five victims at a Turkish restaurant in Beverly Hills on Nov. 4.

The indictment was unsealed on April 17 following the arrest of Harutyun Harry Chalikyan, 23, of Tujunga. A second defendant in the case – William Stepanyan, 23, of Glendale – was arrested in November and is in state custody.

The attack occurred at the Istanbul Café, 326 S Beverly Drive. Chalikyan and Stepanyan are each charged with one count of conspiracy and five hate crime charges. They face 10 years in prison for the hate crime charges and five years for the conspiracy charges, authorities said.