Paris Baguette, a premium bakery-café specializing in pastries, breads and cakes, is releasing two limited edition cakes to celebrate Mother’s Day. Available for pre-order on April 26, the Mom’s Very Berry Blueberry Chiffon is filled with blueberry soft cream and berries, finished with blueberry soft cream and blueberry glaze, and the Berry Special Mom Cake is a vanilla cake filled with soft cream and sliced strawberries. The cakes are available for pick-up and delivery starting on May 3. Paris Baguette has locations at 125 N. Western Ave., #101; 621 S Western Ave.; 3470 W. Sixth Street, #4; and 3060 W. Olympic Blvd. For information, visit parisbaguette. com.