On April 26, the Beverly Hills Health and Safety Commission was joined by members of the Beverly Hills City Council in a virtual ceremony to honor representatives from UCLA Health and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as part of the Safety Recognition Program. Pictured from left to right in consecutive rows starting at the top are Health and Safety Commissioner Dr. Lee H. Hilborne; Health and Safety Commission Chair Cathy Baker; Health and Safety Commission Vice Chair Dr. Kirk Y. Chang; Beverly Hills Councilman Lester Friedman; Health and Safety Commissioners Helena Rosenthal and Erica Felsenthal; Beverly Hills Councilman Julian Gold; Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich; Dr. Jeffrey A. Smith, executive vice president of hospital operations and chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai; David Marshall, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Cedars-Sinai; Johnese Spisso, CEO of UCLA Health; and Karen Grimley, chief nurse executive assistant dean at UCLA School of Nursing. For information, visit beverlyhills.org.