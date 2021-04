Hijinx! Building Bridges Art Exchange is holding an exhibition of mechanical sculptural works spanning 10 years by Argentinian artist Cristian Castro from Saturday, April 17, through Saturday, June 5. Curated by Carlos Ortega, “Cristian Castro’s RobotiX: Intersections of Art & Technology” features repurposed discarded vintage appliances and mechanical tools transformed into robotic works of art. An opening reception will be held on April 17, from noon to 7 p.m. Attendance at the opening and exhibit are available only by appointment. 2525 Michigan Ave. St. F2, Santa Monica. (323)893-3924, buildingbridgesartexchange.org.