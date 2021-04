The L.A. County Board of Supervisors recently approved a motion that will allow people who have been accused of misdemeanors and found to be incompetent to stand trial to receive community-based restoration treatment instead of jail-based treatment. The approval coincides with the board’s advancement of a care first, jail last approach.

Under federal law, individuals who are found to be mentally incompetent by a psychiatrist or a licensed psychologist and who are declared by a judge to be incapable of understanding the trial process cannot be tried or convicted. They must have their competence restored before their case can be decided, according to the law. In L.A. County, some men and women receive such rehabilitative services in community settings, but others receive the services in jail.

“The people who will benefit from [this] motion are individuals accused of minor crimes. If they did not have serious mental illness, chances are they would only be in jail for a few days, but because they have serious mental illness and must be restored to competence before their case can be decided, they often remain in jail for a long time. That makes no sense legally, medically or financially,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, author of the motion.

For information, visit supervisorkuehl.com.