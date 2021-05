The city of Beverly Hills has launched the #ReThinkBHTap campaign to educate about the benefits of tap water. The campaign is part of an effort to highlight sustainable practices that benefit the environment.

The city puts its tap water through a rigorous monitoring process verifying it meets or exceeds water quality standards, and ensuring it is safe and healthy to drink. Each year, the city releases a water quality report that examines the process and outlines chemicals, microscopic organisms and radioactive materials (many of which are naturally occurring) found in its water. The city of Beverly Hills has met all federal and state drinking water health standards each year, as reported in the annual Consumer Confidence Report. This year’s Consumer Confidence Report is currently being prepared and will be available on July 1.

“Our Public Works Department puts in an enormous amount of effort to ensure we continue to deliver clean tap water so that our community, as well as the environment, remains healthy for the future,” Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich said. “It’s imperative we do all that we can to utilize this valuable resource in a sustainable manner so that our planet can continue to thrive.”

Throughout the year, the city will host educational presentations, workshops and social media campaigns to explain the benefits of tap water and dispel myths. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/bhtap.