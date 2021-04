Enjoy a picnic on the beach near Hotel Casa del Mar and its sister property, Shutters on the Beach. Hotel guests can now enjoy a curated picnic experience with an ocean view set up by the picnic concierge. It comes with a decorated low table, large and comfy pillows, linens, blankets and sun umbrellas. The delicious picnic menu showcases international flair, from lobster rolls to Thai lettuce wraps and charcuterie. Picnics start at $395 for two people and require 48 hours notice. Reserve a picnic anytime from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. Parties of six or more require at least one-week advanced notice. Go to hotelcasadelmar.com. 1910 Ocean Way, (310)581-5533.