Join the Fowler Museum at UCLA for a virtual tour of Japanese American multimedia artist Glenn Kaino’s studio on Tuesday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon. View works in progress that build a framework for collaborative storytelling across generations, and listen to a conversation between Kaino and arts writer and adjunct professor Scarlet Cheng. Admission is free but RSVP is required. tinyurl.com/fowlerxglennxscarlet.