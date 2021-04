Edward Cella Gallery is holding an exhibition of new paintings by German artist Matthias Reinmuth titled “rise” from Thursday, April 15, through Friday, June 4. The exhibition marks Reinmuth’s debut at the gallery. The artist considers his works to be emotional landscapes reflecting the constant flow of sounds, images and information that converge in life. Appointments required to view the exhibition. 8687 Melrose Ave., Ste. B310. edwardcella.viewingrooms.com/contact.