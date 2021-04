The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles invites guests to join “Cocktails Across America,” a virtual trip with authors Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis on Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m. Titled “Art Deco Entertainment Venues of the Post-Prohibition Years: A Postcard Pictorial,” the program examines five theater and entertainment complexes built in the 1930s. Each venue represents examples of art deco and streamline moderne de-sign. The presentation will be highlighted by vintage postcards and ephemera. Ad-vance registration is required, and three cocktail recipes will be provided for preparation during the presentation. Tickets are $10 for ADSLA members, $14 for non-members. adsla.org.