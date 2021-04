The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is holding a virtual one-day art workshop for adults on Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Create wearable art inspired by LACMA’s collection of jewelry. Manipulate and combine found materials such as felt, recyclable paper and plastic, bottle caps, small plastic toys and other items to create unique pins to wear or give to someone special. Artist Valentina M. Quezada will lead the workshop. General admission is $20. RSVP required. my.lacma.org/events/21366.