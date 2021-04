Parenthood is a peculiar combo move: press A to defend against baby-jumping barrage, press B to activate midday snuggles. The kids’ screen time, however, feels more lopsided – in a bad way. Pixar and some Netflix children’s programming proves watchable, but my younglings prefer a sea of options I won’t miss once their tastes change.

But, over the weekend, Cameron inquired about something he hadn’t watched before: “Ponyo,” an actually endearing children’s film I reviewed when it premiered in the U.S. in 2009. Cam and Logan’s eyes lit up as a sea of colors washed over the screen.

An ocean-dwelling wizard attempts to maintain balance between land and water while his most magically inclined daughter escapes to the surface and befriends a young boy. The innocence of their love and the good-hearted characters in every scene blend brilliantly. It’s watchable for ravenous twins nearing 4 and their parents around midlife.

The twins enjoy a lot of weird programming, from a batty chicken show on Netflix to some singing cars on Amazon Prime so antically bankrupt I finally blocked it. But Cam’s willingness to try something new – a rare feat – led to a splendid experience, one we have now repeated, sometimes twice a day. That’s just fine with me because “Ponyo” is a stepping stone.

Like Steve Rogers in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” I have a list – my favorite things hopefully the kiddos will someday love or at least experience to better understand their slowly (and gorgeously, I believe) graying father. “Ponyo” isn’t actually on it, but this is the kind of gateway exposure I can work with.

Broader American audiences know little about “Ponyo,” the 12th top-grossing film in Japan. Its director Hayao Miyazaki actually helmed three top-10 films there too: “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Princess Mononoke,” easily on my top 20 of all time.

Miyazaki is one of the most noted animators in history, so the prospect that my little ones might be willing to try something new – something I adore – makes me elated for the future. Don’t mistake what I’ve said to this point. They enthrall me every day with sassy new lingo and random shenanigans. But the bad TV stuff is taxing.

“Ponyo” represents what comes next, and I can’t wait to enjoy life next to my family. As a film critic and media academic, such things are quite personal. So this film might coax them to check out “My Neighbor Totoro,” which features Miyazaki’s most charming fantastic beast.

And as they grow, perhaps they’ll want to delve into the ol’ comics collection. After all, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and their current favorite, John Cena’s “Elbow Grease” – depicting the littlest monster truck with a whole lotta “gumption” – are all cousins to the print medium dominated by Marvel and DC.

Eventually, attempts at “Star Wars,” superhero and other genre media will work.

Hopefully this doesn’t sound like I wish to control what they like. I’m merely giddy at the thought of sharing things that mean so much to me, helped me expand my palate and develop my critical abilities. I merely wish that for them as well.

They’re already so inventive, employing hilarious strategies to spirit a cookie or two away unnoticed. Logan rocks those puzzles. And Cam has the most elaborate conversations about his buddy the “house ghost” (don’t worry, he’s a nice ghost) who will dress like a pirate for Halloween.

What “Ponyo” inspires in me is a path to foster their creativity. Of course, the challenge becomes ensuring I draw upon my own interests without upstaging theirs. Hopefully a nudge toward a film or TV series once in a while doesn’t cause that. I’ve got some time to compose a marketing strategy with an audience of two. Maybe my list will finally include a check mark.

At an appropriate age, the boys will even be ready for a major one on the list: “Princess Mononoke,” one of Miyazaki’s PG-13 films. From brilliant 2D animation to an understanding of characters that transcends binary good and evil, it’s a special experience that challenges violent resolution and environmental abuse. Until the boys are ready for something more adult, at least “Ponyo” piqued my wife’s interest in Miyazaki’s work, which is another joyous win for a lifelong film lover and mega nerd.