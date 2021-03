Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the award-winning five-star hotel in the heart of Beverly Hills, announces luxurious Easter dining offerings available at the Rooftop by JG and Jean-Georges Beverly Hills on Sunday, April 4, for locals and hotel guests alike.

Boasting 360-degree views of Los Angeles atop the hotel at the Rooftop by JG, diners can enjoy a three-course family-style Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with favorites such as fresh pastries, buttermilk pancakes, Snake River Farms skirt steak and eggs, avocado toast and caviar with organic soft scrambled eggs. Top it off with a lemon meringue tarte, chocolate pudding and carrot cake with cream cheese ice cream. A special Easter basket gift will be offered to each child in attendance made specially by the on-site pastry chef. The price is $160-plus per person, $80-plus per child.

Downstairs at the famed Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, guests can enjoy a three-course family-style Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. complete with a welcome mimosa and a special Easter basket for children. The menu will feature several of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s favorite dishes. The price is $180-plus per person, $90-plus per child.

For those seeking an exceptional Easter dinner, the award-winning restaurant will offer its popular eight-course tasting experience from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The seasonal menu changes monthly to incorporate the freshest local ingredients. This season’s delectable dinner options include a softly poached organic egg with Petrossian Ossetra caviar, Madai sashimi with zuzu and mandarin orange, white asparagus with lemon crumbs, roasted black cod with a sesame emulsion or charred duck breast. To end on a sweet note, guests can enjoy a rhubarb cloud and a selection of mignardises.

Guests are welcome to make a reservation at OpenTable or by calling the hotel directly at (310)860-6666.

For information, visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com.