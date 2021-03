Guests looking to hit the road and enjoy an unforgettable stay in the heart of Beverly Hills as the weather heats up will want to book Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ new Summer Escape package.

The award-winning five-star hotel is offering travelers a soothing escape that includes access to a guest room or suite with a terrace and stunning views of the city, an exclusive welcome amenity, a lunch for two guests at the Rooftop by JG and complimentary nightly valet parking for stays between two and five nights. The new Summer Escape Package is available for travel between March 15 and Sept. 30.

“We are so pleased to welcome guests to Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills for a summer retreat and look forward to extending this special offer to local Angelenos and guests in nearby cities and states,” said Vanessa Williams, general manager at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. “With the warm summer months ahead, this is the perfect time to relax at our hotel with a refreshing dip in our rooftop pool, a luxurious treatment at La Prairie Spa or delectable culinary creations from chef Jean-Georges [Vongerichten].”

The Rooftop by JG, the al-fresco dining hotspot with breathtaking views located atop Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and helmed by award-winning chef Vongerichten, reopened with new offerings and hours of operation following the installation of an expansive shade trellis over the rooftop to further improve the guest experience.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, the hotel’s signature fine dining experience, currently offers an intimate eight-course tasting option from Thursday to Sunday evenings. The restaurant will open for indoor and outdoor dining tomorrow, March 19, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The on-site luxurious La Prairie Spa is also open daily for a range of relaxing services in the 5,000- square-foot spa.

Property safety precautions through Hilton CleanStay program include markers to indicate safe distancing, sanitization systems in high traffic areas, elevated cleaning methods, contactless check-in and check-out, with the addition of environmentally responsible and ultramodern technology. The fivestar property now utilizes Emist electrostatic sprayers to disinfect, Pathosans – an environmentally responsible LEED and Green Sealapproved cleaner and disinfectant – and Xenex UV Lightstrike Robots. The Xenex UV robots are used in public restrooms, elevators, kitchens, meeting rooms and to disinfect luggage. The Xenex UV Robots have long been used in hospitals and deliver up to 4,300 times more germicidal UV pathogen killing intensity than UV-c mercury vapor.

For information, email laxwa.reservations@waldorfastoria. com, call (310)860-6565 or visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com.