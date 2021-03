Enjoy a virtual Passover experience with the National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles on Thursday, April 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Chef Lior Hillel of Bacari will lead a pre-event cooking demonstration. The program also includes celebrity guests, music, food, wine and celebration, and raises funds to advance economic justice for women. Tickets start at $50. ncjwla.wufoo.com/forms/zspwjwd0hw1ag5.