Center Theatre Group’s production of Matthew Bourne’s “The Red Shoes” will be shown online on Friday, March 19, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, at 5 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 21, at 1 and 5 p.m. Based on a film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, “The Red Shoes” is a tale of obsession, possession and a girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. The cost is $10. centertheatregroup.org.