The Benefit Series at Santa Monica Playhouse presents “The Hebrew Hillbilly” streaming online from Thursday, March 4, through Friday, April 30. Shelley Fisher returns in the hilarious and poignant show that takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride from her early years as a blonde bombshell through her current incarnation as the “Memphis Belle of L.A.” The program includes a special Passover celebration and supports the playhouse as its doors remain closed due to COVID-19. Tickets are $30 and the program can be viewed on demand. santamonicaplayhouse.com.