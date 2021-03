Invertigo Dance Theatre presents “After It Happened,” a story of trauma, hope and healing, on Thursday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Set in the aftermath of a natural disaster, Invertigo Dance Theatre’s “After It Happened” tells the story of a community rebuilding itself and searching for hope. The performance blends dance, theater and live music, capturing the feelings of resilience, desperation and regrowth that come in tragedy’s aftermath.

Recorded live on stage at the Ford in 2016, “After It Happened” was choreographed by Laura Karlin in collaboration with the performers and features original music composed by Toby Karlin, Diana Lynn and Hyosun Choi.

Viewing is available on the Ford Theatres’ YouTube and Facebook channels, and by visiting theford.com.